Tricor has announced the paper recycling initiative to boost its commitment towards a greener economy

Tricor and Mil Mill have collaborated on paper recycling initiative. (Credit: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay.

Asian business expansion specialist Tricor Group has collaborated with Hong Kong-based Mil Mill carton recycling mill for its paper recycling initiative.

The paper recycling initiative is part of Tricor’s strategy to support and boost its commitment towards a greener economy.

The firms continue to generate a significant amount of paper and cardboard waste due to the increased digitisation of processes and data.

Tricor said that the monthly amount of paper waste generated within the company can be repurposed to produce hand paper towels and toilet rolls.

Tricor is claimed to be the first company in Hong Kong to implement the paper recycling initiative

Claimed to be the first company in Hong Kong to implement the paper recycling initiative, Tricor is focusing on reducing waste and regeneration of materials to support the circular economy.

From March this year, the company has started implementing new practices on a permanent basis.

Tricor is also taking the support of Secure Information Disposal Services, in addition to Mil Mill to better implement the paper recycling initiative.

Mil Mill, which is provided with the Recycling Fund, holds the daily capacity to process tons of wastepaper into paper pulp and can process multiple different types of paper.

The waste collected from Tricor’s offices will be converted into hand paper towels and toilet rolls by Mil Mill. These products will be used at Tricor’s ITT and Hopewell offices, and will also be donated to needy organisations.

Tricor Hong Kong CEO Joe Wan said: “We are continuously looking for opportunities to contribute to the larger society, and with the paper recycling initiative we will be able to donate the regenerated products to the needy members of the society.

“This is also in line with our move towards the vision of a circular economy, a large portion of which is about sharing of resources.”

SSID and Mil Mill co-founder and executive director Harold Yip said: “It is SSID’s vision to build up a circular economy for Hong Kong local wastes. The establishment of Mil Mill marks a milestone to recycle local waste papers, particularly beverage cartons originally dumped to the landfills into useful raw materials.”

In February this year, Sustainable labeling solutions provider UPM Raflatac has collaborated with UPM Specialty Papers to advance the circular economy.