The new equipment will allow to minimise lead time for closure liners used in pharmaceutical, food, household / industrial chemical and cosmetic applications

Tekni-Plex business unit Tri-Seal has announced an investment of $1m in a new closure liner manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, India.

The company has purchased foil laminating, four-colour rotogravure printing and inspection equipment to install at the 86,000ft² facility.

Situated in the Gautam Budh Nagar district of the Uttar Pradesh, the new facility will also include expanded testing capability through an in-house laboratory.

The equipment will help minimise the lead time for closure liners used in pharmaceutical, food, household / industrial chemical and cosmetic applications in the country.

The facility, which operates with the name of Tekni-Plex India, is said to be 60% larger than Tri-Seal’s earlier manufacturing location in the same area.

According to the company, the investment in equipment and additional space will help the firm to laminate one and two-piece heat-seal liner structures in India with the specifications and raw material used by its US manufacturing facilities.

The facility’s four-colour rotogravure printing capability will facilitate customisation for brand messaging or usage instructions

The company has also shifted all the employees from the previous facilities to the new location, as well as recruited new employees to operate the new equipment.

Tri-Seal general manager and senior vice president David Andrulonis said: “Tri-Seal has nine liner manufacturing locations around the world. Previously, we were shipping material via ocean freight from the United States to India and converting it there into liners.

“Now that we have added foil laminating capability in India, lead times have been decreased six-to-eight weeks enabling us to provide faster delivery. Further, multinational companies who want to have fast access to the same high-quality liner material across the globe will also benefit.”

Tri-Seal is engaged in the manufacturing of a range of closure liners, lidding and healthcare packaging in a variety of materials ranging from a one-piece induction seal to nine-layer extrusions and laminations.

In January this year, Tri-Seal introduced three new closure liners with reduced material content, as part of its sustainable efforts.