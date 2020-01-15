Brand owners can use the new reduced plastic content closure liners to meet their environmental goals

Tri-Seal has introduced three new closure liners with reduced material content (Credit: Blisko_Przyrody from Pixabay)

Tekni-Plex business unit Tri-Seal has introduced three new closure liners with reduced material content, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Known as Protecseals, the new line of reduced plastic content closure liners are claimed to help brand owners to achieve their environmental goals.

It is comprised of a polypropylene (PP) liner, which combines seamlessly with PP closures, avoiding the need for removal prior to recycling.

The Protecseals line includes three liner structures

Initially, Protecseals line is being introduced with three liner structures such as F-224, F-419L and F-830.

The liners facilitate plastic material reduction between 19% and 33% compared against Tri-Seal’s frequently-specified coextruded foam liners.

In addition, the new liners include a minimum of 30% post-industrial recycled content.

Tri-Seal general manager and senior vice president David Andrulonis said: “Tri-Seal has always prided itself in listening to closure manufacturer and brand owner needs.

“The pressure is being felt across all packaging sectors to not only reduce material usage, but also create components that don’t contaminate the waste stream. These three new liners provide excellent options to address those concerns.”

Tri-Seal has designed the F-224 liner as an alternative to its F-217 low-density polyethylene/foam extrusion material.

An alternative to F-217, the F-419L has been specifically designed for applications such as household chemical and automotive. Both liners include formulations with reduced material density.

The third liner F-830 includes a three-layer PP coextrusion that allows to easily pair with polypropylene closures. It also enables to minimise waste stream contamination, which takes place when a liner of different material is not removed

The closure/liner combination is suitable for food (specifically hot-fill), pharma and household chemicals.

In September 2019, Tri-Seal expanded its closure liner product portfolio with the introduction of new Luxe seal two-piece embossed induction seal closure liners.

Tri-Seal produces a range of closure liners, lidding and healthcare packaging with different materials ranging from a one-piece induction seal to nine-layer extrusions and laminations.