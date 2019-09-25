The Luxe seal two-piece embossed liners are compatible with polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, polypropylene and glass containers

Image: Tri-Seal has launched Luxe seal two-piece embossed induction seal closure liners. Photo: courtesy of Jan Yap from Pixabay.

Tekni-Plex business unit Tri-Seal has expanded its closure liner product portfolio with the introduction of new Luxe seal two-piece embossed induction seal closure liners.

Developed as an alternative to traditional printed liners, the new embossed induction seal liner will help enhance both visual and tactile aesthetics.

Luxe seal two-piece embossed induction seal closure liners are suitable for a wide variety of products

The new Luxe seal liner, which is developed using proprietary technology, can be used for a range of products such as over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, personal care, cosmetics and nutraceuticals.

Luxe seal two-piece embossed liner also serves as a counterfeiting deterrent and tamper and pilfer-resistant, in addition to supporting premium brand objects. In addition, the liners are adaptable with polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, polypropylene and glass containers.

Tri-Seal Americas vice president and general manager Brian Jacobi said: “In today’s demanding marketplace, brand owners continue to look for ways to differentiate their product.

“An embossed liner is a memorable way to promote the brand using a wide variety of colours and custom messaging options.”

In January this year, Tri-Seal added three new foamed products, including F-224, F-419M and F-830, to its closure liner line.

The engineers of Tri-Seal have developed new products with lower foam densities to decrease liner weight and deliver reduced cost.

Earlier this month, Tekni-Plex has purchased automation equipment solutions manufacturer MMC Packaging Equipment to make it a part of its Tri-Seal business.

Based in Québec, Canada, MMC Packaging is a manufacturer of cap lining/wadding, cap assembly, cap-slitting and band-folding, and cap closing machines for both speciality and beverage closures.

Tri-Seal is involved in the manufacturing of different liners with a variety of materials ranging from a one-piece induction seal to nine-layer extrusions and laminations.

Tekni-Plex is a globally-integrated company engaged in the development and manufacturing of products for various end markets such as medical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, personal care, household and industrial.

With headquarters in Wayne of Pennsylvania, the company operates manufacturing sites across ten countries.