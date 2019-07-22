Tri-Seal, a Tekni-Plex business, has received two ISO certifications (22000:2018 and 15378:2017) for its Blauvelt, NY, closure liner manufacturing facility.

Image: Blauvelt produces different single and multilayered foam or foil/film closure liners for products marketed in glass, metal and plastic containers. Photo: courtesy of Manfred Richter from Pixabay.

The plant produces a wide variety of single and multilayered foam or foil/film closure liners for products marketed in glass, metal and plastic containers. The company also manufactures pressure-sensitive, tamper-evident and peelable induction-seal liners.

“These certifications are the result of our dedication to product safety, quality and customer service. Our pursuit of manufacturing excellence enables us to provide the marketplace with closure liners that meet stringent quality standards. Brand owners can be confident that the products that end up in consumer homes are manufactured to exacting standards,” said Brian Jacobi, vice president and general manager, North America, Tri-Seal.

The ISO 15378:2017 Quality Management System certification and ISO 22000:2018 Food Safety Management System certification demonstrate Tri-Seal’s ability to consistently provide quality products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

Tri-Seal manufactures a broad range of liners in a variety of materials ranging from a one-piece induction seal to nine-layer extrusions and laminations.

Tekni-Plex is a globally-integrated company focused on developing and manufacturing innovative packaging materials, medical compounds and precision-crafted medical tubing solutions for some of the most well-known names in the medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, household and industrial, and food and beverage industries.

Tekni-Plex is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, and operates manufacturing sites across eight countries worldwide to meet the needs of its global customers.

Source: Company Press Release