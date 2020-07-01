The new company will invest in the development of Anellotech’s advanced Plas-TCat technology

Toyobo, a Japan-based fibres and textile maker, and 11 plastic value chain partners have jointly launched a new company, R Plus Japan, to recycle used plastic and help solve plastics-associated problems.

Located in Minato-ku, Tokyo, R Plus Japan will facilitate the recycling of used plastics by investing in the development of advanced plastics recycling technology.

The 11 companies include Suntory MONOZUKURI Expert, Rengo, Toyo Seikan, J&T Recycling, Fuji Seal International, Toppan Printing, Yoshino Kogyosho, Asahi Group, Iwatani, Dai Nippon Printing, and Hokkai Can.

The new company will invest in the development of Anellotech’s advanced Plas-TCat technology which will produce basic chemicals to make new plastics by converting mixed plastic waste.

Commercialisation of the technology scheduled in 2027

Using one-step thermal-catalytic process, the technology converts single-use plastics directly into basic chemicals such as benzene, toluene, xylenes (BTX), ethylene, and propylene. Commercialisation of the technology is slated for 2027.

Anellotech CEO Dave Sudolsky said: “We believe this initiative by Anellotech and R Plus Japan, combining enabling Plas-TCat chemical recycling technology with the concerted efforts of committed supply chain players, illustrates the best model to aggregate and apply the required resources in amelioration of the problem of plastic waste.

“Plas-TCat’s unique ability to directly produce basic chemicals (used today to make most virgin plastics) from mixed plastics waste, at large scale, represents an economically viable and impactful solution to the plastic waste problem. We are excited by the opportunities ahead and look forward to collaboration with R Plus Japan in tackling this challenge.”

