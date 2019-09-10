The Toshiba’s new BA400 barcode printers are designed to optimise the labelling needs for logistics operations

Image: The Toshiba’s BA400 midrange, industrial thermal barcode printers. Photo: courtesy of Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions has introduced midrange industrial thermal barcode printers, BA400, to simplify labelling applications.

The new printers are designed to combine speed, accuracy and intuitive functionality to optimise labelling needs for logistics operations.

Toshiba said that the new printers combine speed (up to eight label inches-per-second) and high-print quality (up to 300 dots-per-inch labels) allowing it to support professionals in manufacturing, distribution, retail and healthcare.

Toshiba America Business Solutions chief marketing executive Bill Melo said: “We introduced our latest thermal barcode printers to simplify organizations’ labelling applications.

“Toshiba’s intuitive functionality and next-generation technology accomplish this objective by empowering logistics professionals to operate more efficiently and effectively.”

BA400 printers integrated with USB, Bluetooth and NFC connectivity

Integrated with the latest in USB, Bluetooth, Ethernet and Near-Field Communication (NFC) connectivity, the BA400 printers feature streamlined and durable chassis which are available in both metal and rugged plastic models in order to enable easy installation within even the most space-sensitive environments, the firm noted.

The BA400 printers’ NFC connectivity enables to pair with other NFC embedded devices such as smartphones, handhelds and mobile computers.

Toshiba said that the compatibility with Zebra ZPL, Sato and Toshiba programme languages allows seamless integration within existing warehouse and retail settings.

Additionally, the BA400 printers feature intuitive elements for ease-of-use and low maintenance while its top-loading design provides user-friendly media and ribbon replacement.

The design and simple operation of the new printers allow for consistent and continuous labelling output for mid-volume applications.

Toshiba said in a statement: “Parts lifecycle alerts and simple printhead and platen replacement increase uptime for logistics professionals.”

In 2018, Toshiba America Business Solutions said it commenced shipping of its print and apply labelling system designed to enhance operational efficiency. The print and apply system has been developed in collaboration with Panther Industries.

Toshiba America Business Solutions is engaged in providing multifunction printers, managed document services and digital signage for businesses throughout the US, Mexico, and Central and South America.