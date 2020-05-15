The PM1 paper machine produces fluting and test liner in the range of 105gsm to 200gsm using 100% recycled paper

Arapepco commissioned the PM1 at Khan Al-Asal paper mill following completion of rebuild. (Credit: Toscotec)

Italian firm Toscotec has announced the completion of a major rebuild of the paper machine, PM1, for Arab Company For Paper Products (Arapepco) at its Khan Al-Asal paper mill near Aleppo in Syria.

Featuring a reel trim width of 2,850mm and 800mpm design speed, the paper machine produces fluting and test liner in the range of 105 to 200 gsm using 100% recycled paper.

Toscotec P&B technical manager Enrico Raffanti said: “Due to difficult country situation in Syria in the recent past, this project represented a real challenge from many points of view.

“We continuously supported Arapepco from our headquarters and on-site, and finally we carried out a comprehensive rebuild of the existing PM1 into a state-of-the-art paper machine.”

PM1 machine rebuild aims to boost production capacity

The paper machine was rebuilt by Toscotec earlier by installing a TT Headbox and modification of the Fourdrinier section, as well as a dryer section rebuild.

The latest rebuild, however, comprises the press section, dryer section and pope reel. It aims to increase the PM1 machine’s production capacity, extend the range of products produced and improve paper quality.

Arab Company for Paper Products chairman Hasan Badinjki said: “We upgraded the machine with the latest technology and it is currently performing very well.

“Arapepco aims to install a top layer in 2021 to meet increasing market demand especially for white top.”

Employing 160 people, Arapepco is engaged in producing paper and cardboard products including fluting, test liner paper, coloured wrapping paper and carton, greyboard and formica using 100% recycled fibres.

