Image: Tosca has agreed to acquire retail returnable packaging solutions provider Polymer Logistics. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Reusable packaging and supply chain solutions provider Tosca has agreed to acquire retail returnable packaging (RRP) solutions provider Polymer Logistics from a consortium of private investors.

The funds advised by Apax Partners, which acquired Tosca in 2017, will provide additional capital to Tosca to fund the acquisition of Polymer Logistics.

Tosca CEO Eric Frank said: “The acquisition of Polymer represents a major milestone in Tosca’s growth. Polymer is a leading RPC provider, with a broad international footprint, vertically integrated manufacturing operation, and a shared focus on innovation that will allow us to significantly enhance our geographic reach and offer customers an expanded product line to better meet their needs.”

Established in 1994, Polymer is specialised in providing reusable transport packaging and retail merchandising systems in the US and Europe.

The company designs and supplies reusable RRP units, which serve as both transport storage containers/pallets and in-store displays.

Polymer offers reusable containers and other packaging and related services to grocery end markets, in addition to retail, logistics and consumer goods customers.

Polymer, which has manufacturing operations in Israel, operates across the US, the UK and Continental Europe.

Based in The Netherlands, Polymer has subsidiaries in the UK, Italy, Israel, the US and branch offices in Spain and Austria.

The acquisition will enable Tosca to expand its operations worldwide

The acquisition of Polymer will help Tosca to expand its global operations, as well as increase its product portfolio.

Tosca is planning to maintain Polymer’s Cleanpal reusable pallets business as a separate unit within the company, upon completion of the acquisition. Polymer founder and CEO Gideon Feiner will serve as CEO for the separate unit.

Feiner said: “Tosca and Polymer have a shared commitment to service excellence, innovation and reducing waste throughout the supply chain.

“I am excited about the possibilities that will be created by our combined company and am looking forward to stepping into a new leadership role at the planned Cleanpal unit.”

Tosca offers a range of reusable packaging and supply chain solutions across a diverse range of products including eggs, case-ready meat, poultry, produce, and cheese. With over 950 employees, Tosca manages 14 service centres across the US.

In July this year, Tosca has launched a new reusable plastic container (RPC) designed specifically for poultry.