Reusable packaging and supply chain solutions provider Tosca has announced the acquisition of Belgium-based Contraload for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Aartselaar, Contraload offers upstream reusable plastic pallets and containers for the FMCG industry and other commercial markets in Europe.

Contraload founder and managing director Jesse Sels said: “Having built Contraload into the leader in pooling plastic pallets, layerpads and IBCs in the B2B environment across Europe, we are excited to join with the Tosca team through this transaction.”

Contraload serves different markets, including food ingredients, food packaging, hygiene products, infant nutrition, beverage can and non-hazardous liquids. It is a major provider of plastic pallet pooling solutions in the UK and European Union (EU).

The acquisition of Contraload will allow Tosca to expand its global operations, as well as its product portfolio.

Contraload, which manages Pan-European pooling service, also provides outsourced pallet and layerpad conditioning and management services for customer-owned asset pools. It serves around 3,000 companies.

The funds advised by Apax Partners will also support Tosca with additional capital to facilitate the acquisition of Contraload. Apax Partners acquired Tosca in 2017.

Tosca CEO Eric Frank said: “Tosca’s acquisition of Contraload, a leader in plastic pallet pooling in the United Kingdom and European Union, establishes our combined company as an even stronger partner for our customers globally and allows us to continue to propel the reusable revolution.”

In December 2019, Tosca completed the acquisition of Polymer Logistics from a consortium of private investors. Polymer Logistics offers retail returnable packaging (RRP) solutions to major retailers and suppliers mainly in the US, Continental Europe and the UK.

Tosca offers reusable packaging and supply chain solutions across a range of markets such as eggs, case-ready meat, poultry, produce, seafood, and cheese.

With over 1,236 employees, Tosca has service centre network for grocery retailers and suppliers. The company manages 29 service centres across the world.