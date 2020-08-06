Top-Pol invested in the rotary die-cutter to enable printing of innovative IML in an offset process

The Rapida RDC 106 rotary die-cutter from Koenig & Bauer. (Credit: Koenig & Bauer AG)

Polish printing company, Top-Pol has commissioned Rapida RDC 106 rotary die-cutter from German firm Koenig & Bauer, to boost its operations.

With funding support from the EU, Top-Pol purchased the rotary die-cutter to enable printing of innovative In-Mould Labels (IML) in an offset process.

The Koenig & Bauer’s Rapida RDC 106 die-cutter has been designed to ensure production stability with high cutting speeds and significantly reduce make-ready times.

Top-Pol co-proprietor Marcel Topolski said: “IML labels soon became our flagship product and currently account for 70 to 80 per cent of our production volume. Another key area is the production of lids and covers made from PE, PS or PP for plastic packaging, for example for yoghurt pots.”

Top-Pol exports up to 40% of production output. It prints labels, which are primarily used by customers in the food and construction industries.

Rapida RDC 106 rotary die-cutter has 15,000 sheets per hour capacity

With 15,000 sheets per hour capacity, the Rapida RDC 106 machine allows the die-cutting of substrates in thicknesses from 0.03 to 0.6mm.

Koenig & Bauer (CEE) managing director Jan Korenc said: “This is a first-class solution which requires up to 40 per cent less makeready to complete an entire job.”

The machine features several technologies including the sidelay-free infeed DriveTronic SIS, DriveTronic technology with dedicated drives, and a camera system to monitor sheet travel at the feeder and delivery, among others.

Topolski added: “Integration of the press into the new technological process was completed efficiently and on-time during the first quarter of the year.

“Our operators have nothing but praise for it, especially in regard to the increased level of process stability and the doubling of production output compared to our previous solution.”

Recently, Koenig & Bauer has launched new medium-format Rapida 106 X sheetfed offset press for industrial printing applications.