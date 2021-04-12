Tomra will offer the reverse vending technology for the upcoming bottle and can recycling programme in the country

Tomra has won tender to deliver reverse vending technology for new deposit return system in Latvia. (Credit: TOMRA)

Reverse vending solutions provider Tomra has secured a contract to offer reverse vending technology a new Latvia deposit return system for beverage container recycling.

SIA Depozīta Iepakojuma Operators, the future central system administrator for the deposit return system (DRS) in Latvia, announced that Tomra has secured tender to deliver the reverse vending technology for the upcoming bottle and can recycling programme in the country.

Under the deal, Tomra will deliver up to 800 automated collection points, integrating up to 625 indoor reverse vending solutions and 175 outdoor kiosks.

Tomra will own and maintain the reverse vending equipment, as well as receives the payment for the usage based upon the returned volume of containers through the machines.

Deposit return systems add a small deposit on top of the price of drinks marketed in beverage container.

It will be repaid when the consumer returns the container for recycling reverse vending machines such as Tomra’s automate the redemption and collection of used beverage containers for recycling in DRSs.

The machines hold the potential to scan, compact and sort eligible empty containers, and refund the user’s deposit.

The company stated that the DRS will be launched in Latvia in February next year with a deposit value of €0.10. The system accepts cans, plastic and glass bottles in various sizes and covers beverage types such as non-alcoholic beverages, beer and cider. Retailers will serve as return points.

The new recycling incentive programme is also supported by other Baltic states such as Estonia and Lithuania.

Tomra Collection Solutions head Harald Henriksen said: “We look forward to work together with Latvia in delivering a world-class deposit return system and creating green job opportunities for around 30 people in our new local entity that will be established.

“The introduction of a DRS in Latvia positions the Baltic region as a frontrunner within circular economy, ensuring the collection and recycling of packaging waste across three countries.”