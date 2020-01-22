Tofusan’s first premium organic UHT soymilk launched in the new sustainable packaging solution from SIG

Tofusan’s UHT soymilk range in SIG carton packs. (Credit: SIG Combibloc Group Ltd)

Thailand-based start-up company Tofusan has selected Swiss packaging company SIG’s combiblocMini aseptic carton packs for the launch of its first organic UHT soymilk range.

Tofusan launched its first premium organic UHT soymilk in original flavour and low sugar varieties in the new sustainable packaging solution from SIG.

The Tofusan’s natural premium soymilk is made from organic USDA-certified soybeans and organic sugar eliminating emulsifiers and stabilisers or creamer and oil.

Tofusan opted for SIG’s combiblocMini carton packs and flexible filling technology

SIG said that Tofusan selected combiblocMini aseptic carton packs and flexible filling technology for its new products.

Tofusan founder Suranam Panichakarn said: “Thanks to SIG we have found the perfect packaging solution and technology to build and market our UHT product line of premium soymilk.

“SIG is a reliable partner for us in all matters relating to aseptic filing of innovative and differentiated products. Our close cooperation helps us to secure a stronger business and to meet constantly changing consumer demands.”

Featuring super-trendy designs, the lightweight and durable cartons are designed to block light and air, thus providing safe long-life storage and transportation for the products. It also eliminates the need for refrigeration or preservatives for the products.

SIG Thailand country manager Vatcharapong Ungsrisawasdi said: “What differentiates Tofusan’s organic soymilk is its high-quality natural ingredients that taste as good as traditional homemade soymilk.

“Opting for our aseptic filling technology and carton pack ensures premium quality, taste and aroma of the soymilk, while retaining natural nutrients.”

SIG said that the product and packaging combination provides new opportunities, both domestically and overseas to Tofusan’s products.

