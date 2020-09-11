The new fully automated packaging capabilities for vials will begin operations in the first quarter of 2021

Tjoapack has decided to advance automated packaging capabilities for pre-filled syringes and vials. (Credit: Monfocus from Pixabay)

Tjoapack, a global contract packaging organisation (CPO), has announced an investment to advance the efficiency of its automated packaging line to meet increased customer demand for pre-filled syringes and vials.

The new fully automated packaging capabilities for vials will commence operations in the first quarter of 2021. It will enable to enhance its capacity to more than 12 million vials per annum.

Tjoapack’s pre-filled syringes (PFS) capabilities are expected to commence operations by the end of the fourth quarter in 2021.

The fully automated PFS packaging line will help produce seven million syringes per annum

With an initial capacity of seven million syringes per annum, the fully automated PFS packaging line has the capacity to assemble, automate insertion of plunger rods and back-stops, conduct inline labeling and complete coding and vision control.

The expansion of Tjoapack’s service offering is said to follow the recent investment by private equity firm and healthcare specialists Ampersand Capital Partners

The company has announced an investment following increased demand from existing and new customers for pre-filled and vial packaging due to the prevalence of chronic diseases that need injectable therapies.

Tjoapack CEO Dexter Tjoa said: “At Tjoapack we’re committed to ensuring we consistently bolster our offering and deliver the efficient and flexible services that our clients expect. The investment from Ampersand allows us to build on our strong foundations, expand our service offering, and ensure we continue to meet customer demand.

“Our vision is to shape the pharmaceutical supply chain to be safer and more efficient and, as a result enable our clients to make the world healthier by facilitating their life sciences research, production and delivery of medicines to patients across the globe.”

In August 2018, Tjoapack collaborated with UK-based technology firm Veratrak to launch first live blockchain tool for the pharmaceutical industry.