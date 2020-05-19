The new gluer is expected to handle a wide range of substrates from cartonboard to corrugate

Left to right: Jennifer Shafii, CEO of TigerPress; Reza Shafii, president of TigerPress; meet with Walter Nickerson, Koenig & Bauer project manager-Duran at the East Longmeadow, MA facility. (Credit: Koenig & Bauer AG.)

TigerPress, a provider of printing, packaging and fulfilment solutions, has purchased a new DuranAllpro 110 Folder Gluer from Koenig & Bauer to boost its productivity.

The new Allpro gluer is expected to enhance TigerPress’s productivity capabilities by 30% in its post-press department.

The speed, efficiency, and productivity of new gluer will be a substitute of two older machines and is expected to handle a wide range of substrates from cartonboard to corrugate.

Koenig & Bauer said that the new Allpro 110 Folder Gluer can produce a complex range of carton styles while reducing make-ready and maximising productivity and profitability.

The Allpro gluers are available in nine sizes from 35 to 185cm width

TigerPress CEO Jennifer Shafii said: “We’ve purchased the new folder gluer to help us keep up with our growth and increase our productivity.

“We’re always addressing our customer’s needs with faster turnaround and the folder/gluer will be key to those requests.

“Currently we have five folder/gluers at our facility and we believe we can replace one or even two of them with our new Omega Allpro, due to its very quick makeready and extremely high-quality production.”

Available in nine sizes from 35 to 185 cm width, the Allpro gluers is capable of producing straight line, double wall, crash lock and optional four- and six-corner with single finger servo back-fold system.

It can also produce inner partition, Z-fold, conical crash lock and CD boxes at a maximum belt speed of 400 m/min.

Shafii added: “It demonstrates our strong commitment to providing the highest customer satisfaction with the latest state-of-the-art equipment.

“Our goal is to continue our strong growth and to provide outstanding quality and unique production techniques including special finishing for our customers.”

