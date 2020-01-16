The Highcon Beam 2C machine is supporting Thimm’s digital production process from design and data preparation through to the finishing of the corrugated cardboard

Thimm selected Highcon’s Beam 2C digital laser cutting machine. (Credit: THIMM THE HIGHPACK GROUP)

Germany-based packaging solutions provider Thimm Group has commissioned a new Highcon Beam 2C machine for digital laser cutting of corrugated cardboard at its production plant in Všetaty, Czech Republic.

The new Highcon Beam 2C laser cutting machine has been designed to enable cutting of delicate designs out of corrugated cardboard which previously could only be produced with difficulty, or not at all.

Thimm said that the machine supports the digital production process from design and data preparation through to the finishing of the corrugated cardboard.

Thimm corporate marketing head Michael Weber said: “Our objective is always to deliver the best solution to the customer. Alongside digital printing, this digital laser cutting technology for the digital finishing of corrugated cardboard represents a logical expansion of our capacities.

“We are convinced that laser-cut packaging and displays are relevant to many different sectors and we are currently working closely with our customers in the preparation of new packaging and presentation options in order to generate a competitive advantage for them.”

Highcon Beam 2C cut and engrave the corrugated cardboard with absolute precision

Additionally, the machine’s laser can cut and engrave the corrugated cardboard with absolute precision while creases can be created using the patented Digital Adhesive Rule Technology (DART) system.

The firm said that the Highcon Beam 2C machine to further enhance the Czech plant’s pack’n’display, which is operating at a very high level of automation and digitalisation.

Designed to run at a maximum speed of up to 5,000 B1/40 inch sheets per hour, the Highcon Beam machine can improve supply chain responsiveness, short turnaround time and last-minute corrections.

In October 2019, Thimm developed corrugated cardboard made from grass paper at its sites in Germany and the Czech Republic.

Made from grass paper, the corrugated cardboard can be used as an alternative packaging material for sustainably operating companies.

Employing more than 3,500 employees, the firm has operates 22 manufacturing facilities in Germany, Czech Republic, Romania, Poland, France and Mexico.