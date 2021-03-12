The suction supported sealing technology can be easily incorporated into Theegarten-Pactec’s standard packaging machines

Theegarten-Pactec has developed new sealing technology for chocolate packaging. (Credit: Theegarten-Pactec)

Theegarten-Pactec, a provider of packaging machines and systems, has developed a new sealing technology for sustainable packaging of chocolate products.

The company’s new suction supported sealing process will allow to efficiently pack the chocolate products without wasting material, thereby helping to reduce the impact on the environment.

Designed to offer multiple advantages over conventional processes, the suction supported sealing technology can be easily incorporated into Theegarten-Pactec’s standard packaging machines suitable for various service areas and products such as chocolate bars and pralines.

Theegarten-Pactec has developed the sealing station to place directly after the actual wrapping or packaging station.

The sealing station can also be incorporated into the CFW-S for chocolate bars in letter fold with or without packaging band with up to 850 products per minute, in addition to the compact and flexible CWM2 wrapping machine for chocolate products with a capacity of up to 600 products per minute

According to the company, the sealing tool moves to the product to be sealed at a distance of 0.5mm to 1mm, as soon as the product reaches the sealing station.

Later, the negative pressure enables to absorb the package onto the sealing stamp, thereby helping to avoid direct contact between the packaging and the product during the sealing process.

The heat needed for the sealing process will be supplied selectively and evenly over the entire sealing surface to avoid pressure marks or other damage to the chocolate product.

The contact between the packaging material and the sealing jaw will be terminated after sealing for about 50-60 milliseconds.

Also, the packaging material separates from the sealing station and once again lies down directly on the chocolate product which has now been completely packed.