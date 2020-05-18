Using the widely respected HP Indigo 6900, Delga Labels will be able to produce a vast range of high quality, bespoke labels

Delga Group announced new business enterprise. (Credit: Delga Group)

The Delga Group are excited to announce a new business enterprise which will join the current group of print and packaging companies. Delga Labels will launch this May and will be based at the Rochester location alongside Delga Press.

Using the widely respected HP Indigo 6900, Delga Labels will be able to produce a vast range of high quality, bespoke labels for its significant customer base. This will provide a valuable additional resource to the print and packaging group, which has already seen a rise in demand with current customers for the new complementary business.

Group Managing Director, Ian Conetta, told us what the introduction of the new labels business will mean for the group.

“We are really excited to further extend our service offering within the group and introduce Delga Labels. This addition means we now offer full, inhouse, all-encompassing print and packaging capabilities to our customers.

The manufacturing of labels was the final piece in our jigsaw, and further enhances our value-added services.

The selection of the HP Indigo 6900 was relatively easy for us. We already use a suite of HP digital presses in other areas of our business and are fully aware of their flexibility and extremely high-quality print.

Delga labels will offer new and existing customers the ability to be creative with their label manufacturing, utilising our personalisation and variable data capabilities, whilst also remaining proactive, responsive and flexible to their needs. This is a very exciting addition to the Delga Group.”

Source: Company Press Release