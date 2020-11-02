The new HP PageWide C500 press will be installed at The BoxMaker’s production facility in Springdale, Arkansas next year

The BoxMaker will install the second HP PageWide C500 press in 2021. (Credit: The BoxMaker)

US-based digitally produced packaging manufacturer The BoxMaker has invested in a second HP PageWide C500 Press to expand its corrugated services in the country.

The firm plans to install the new HP PageWide C500 press at its newly acquired all-digital production facility located in Springdale, Arkansas in the US next year

Designed to deliver direct-to-board offset quality print at mainstream production volumes, the HP PageWide C500 press enables the production of high-value digitally printed corrugated packaging, displays, labels among others.

BoxMaker president and co-owner Richard Brown said: “We are making significant equipment investments in Seattle and Springdale to deliver best-in-class products to clients across the country.”

The BoxMaker operates the Digital Production Center, which features the HP PageWide C500 press, a fleet of fully automated CAD cutting tables and two narrow-web digital presses for labels and folding carton.

BoxMaker seeks to meet demand for digitally produced packaging and displays

The purchase of the new press forms part of The BoxMaker’s investment to effectively meet the increasing demand for the digitally produced packaging and displays.

Richard added: “The HP C500 has proven valuable to both our business and that of our clients.

“Digital print technology enables brands greater flexibility for quick turnaround times, high-impact designs for multiple SKUs, and the ability to engage consumers with marketing promotions directly integrated into their packaging.

“The HP C500 is proven technology that will serve as the print platform to drive our growth strategy as we continue on our journey with HP to transform the market to digital.”

The HP PageWide C500 press will be used by the company to digitally print corrugated orders of any size in offset quality with sharp text and barcodes.

Additionally, the press makes use of the water-based, food compliant inks for both primary and secondary food applications.

The BoxMaker purchased the first HP PageWide C500 press in 2018 for installation at its manufacturing headquarters located outside of Seattle, Washington.