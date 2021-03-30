The new tethered cap solutions will allow food and beverage manufacturers and consumers to reduce litter and carbon footprint

Tethered cap on Tetra Pak carton. (Credit: Tetra Pak)

Food processing and packaging solutions company Tetra Pak has introduced a new tethered cap portfolio, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The new tethered cap solutions will enable food and beverage manufacturers and consumers to reduce litter and carbon footprint.

According to the company, the tethered caps are planned to be provided as a plant-based option, thereby helping to increase the renewable content of the package.

Its tethered caps are suitable for use with around 40 different packages. HeliCap 26 Pro closure is the first product that will be launched into the market.

HeliCap 26 Pro closure consists of a new screw and flip concept with a self-locking hinge. It will help protect food and offer convenience for in-home consumption.

Tetra Pak has is also focusing on the expansion of its paper straws offering to further increase renewable and low carbon materials across the range of packaging solutions.

The new tethered caps and paper straws, which represent the new additions to the company’s range of responsible end-to-end solutions, will allow manufactures to reach their targets in three essential areas such as food safety, food waste and the environment.

The company is offering new responsible solutions to address a range of customer sustainability requirements without affecting food safety.

Tetra Pak also stated that the new solutions will also help its European customers to comply with the Single Use Plastics (SUP) Directive, a key element of the EU Circular Economy Action Plan.

Tetra Pak packaging solutions and commercial operations executive vice president Lars Holmquist said: “These are key milestones in our journey towards the world’s most sustainable food package: a carton that is fully made from renewable or recycled materials, is fully recyclable and carbon-neutral.

“We consistently strive to deliver products and services that adds value to food and people while protecting the planet.

“Our promise, ‘PROTECTS WHAT’S GOOD,’ allied with this strong purpose means we are providing customers with innovative products that also meet the rapidly changing demands of society.”