The industry’s only event series of its kind, the Global Bottled Water Awards celebrate excellence across every category of the packaged water industry

Image: Tetra Pak has celebrated customers’ global recognition at 16th Global Bottled Water Congress. Photo: courtesy of Tetra Pak International S.A.

With bottled water growing at a fast pace, players around the world are driving innovation focussing on natural ingredients and health value, sustainability and packaging functionality.

Tetra Pak would like to congratulate its customers on their excellent performance and recognition at Zenith Global’s 16th Global Bottled Water Congress.

The winners were announced on 10 October in Dubai, with awards given to Flow (Best Flavoured Water, Best New Brand), Just Water (Best Marketing & Social Media Campaign), and Landpark Bio-Quelle (Best Carton). Other finalists for this year’s Global Bottled Water Awards included Flow (Best Marketing & Social Media Campaign), Smeraldina (Best Carton), Landpark Bio-Quelle (Best New Brand), Just Water (Best Carton), Earth Water (Best CSR), and Goodwill (Best CSR).

The industry’s only event series of its kind, the Global Bottled Water Awards celebrate excellence across every category of the packaged water industry.

The awards are open to both entrepreneurs and well-established brands from around the globe and recognise industry leaders and innovators as the world’s best in categories including flavoured water, cartons, marketing and social media campaigns, corporate social responsibility and new brands. All criteria and categories can be found here on the Global Bottled Water Conference website.

Each submission was reviewed and evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts including Duane Stanford, Executive Editor of Beverage Digest, Dr. Yasemin Bradley, Nutrition and Diet Consultant, Fasahat Beg, former Executive Vice President of Agthia, Dr. Peter Schropp, Member of the Executive Board at Doemans Academy/Water Sommelier Union, Michael Cervin, Senior Editor of BottledWaterWeb.com, and Rachel Arthur, Editor of BeverageDaily.com.

Source: Company Press Release