Tredegar subsidiary Terphane has introduced new Ecophane line of sustainable PET films for the global packaging market.

Image: Terphane has introduced new Ecophane sustainable PET film range. Photo: courtesy of phasinphoto / FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Ecophane PET films are said to follow the sustainability metrics established by Terphane and serve as sustainable packaging option for brand owners.

The new Ecophane product line provides a film, which is composed of 30% or more of post-consumer recycled and food grade PET.

According to the company, the flexible packaging reduces environmental impact due to its light weight and offers better advantages for product storage and transportation costs.

Terphane already manufactures over 10 different types of Ecophane films for a wide variety of applications.

Terphane president Jose Bosco Silveira Jr said: “Through the use of our technological expertise and extensive research and development, Terphane has created a line of PET films that address a growing demand for films that deliver recyclable packaging with recycled content.”

Established in 1976, Terphane has developed technologies and processes for the production of specialty bioriented polyester films (BOPET).

Terphane is a vertically integrated firm that produces its own resins for specialised and highly diverse products.

The firm produces transparent films and metallised films for printing, lamination and extrusion coating applications.

Terphane also produces matte finish films and pigmented films with different opacities, and a family of products suitable for sealing against themselves and other substrates.

The company, which has significant experience and technical knowledge in film production, coating and metallisation, is specialised in vertical production ranging from resin to specialty films.

With facilities in the US and Brazil, Terphane has production capacity of around 65 thousand tonnes per year.

Based in in Richmond of Virginia, Tredegar is involved in the manufacturing of plastic films and aluminium extrusions.

Tredegar produces apertured, elastic and embossed films and laminate materials for personal care markets, as well as single and multilayer surface protection films for high technology application during the manufacturing and transportation process.

In addition, the firm offers advanced film-based components that offer specialised functionality for the global engineered optics market.

With around 3,200 employees, the company operates manufacturing facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.