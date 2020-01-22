The collaboration includes the construction of a showroom which allows the Comexi to demonstrate the benefits of fully automatic equipment into high speed and large repeat flexible packaging press

Termoplasti-Plama invests in fully automated Comexi Flexo F1 press. (Credit: Comexi)

Slovenia-based flexible polyethylene packaging producer Termoplasti-Plama has invested in a fully automated Comexi Flexo F1 press.

Comexi said that the partnership allows the company to strengthen its European installed base and also enter into a logistically strategic area.

The collaboration also includes the construction of a showroom, which will be situated in the same facility and allows the firm to demonstrate the benefits of fully automatic equipment into high speed and large repeat flexible packaging press.

Termoplasti-Plama CEO Sandi Prosen said: “It is also a great advantage that they integrate the manufacturing of the core elements of the machine, which includes the central drum, the printing mandrels and the printing unit frames.

“Furthermore, the company offers exceptional support for printing, laminating, and slitting technology. All Comexi current customers endorsed Comexi for its fast and efficient after sales service support.”

The Comexi F1 press will be installed in a separate Termoplasti-Plama facility

Comexi said that the F1 machine uses an advanced technical solution which incorporates a unique solution with an anthropomorphic robot that will automatically manipulate all the sleeves involved in the printing process.

It also reduces the time taken for job changeover while printing at a speed minimum of 600 m/min.

The F1 is specially designed for working with long runs and large repeats and its advanced technical solutions allow printing at high speeds.

The investment is expected to benefit both the companies, as the new Comexi F1 press will be installed in a separate facility of Termoplasti-Plama that will also be the Comexi European showroom and demo centre.

Comexi said that the new flexographic press acquired by Termoplasti-Plama also includes all advanced peripherals which will increase the efficiency of the press, due to the incorporation of Cingular Real system.

The system offers 100% pressure and register setup with minimum waste and colour matching through Cingular Match.

In November last year, French laminated flexible packaging company and a unit of Sigoplast Group Multisac has acquired a fully automated Comexi S1 DT slitter.