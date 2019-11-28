The firm has installed the new press at the company's headquarters in Eskişehir in June this year

Image: Temiziş Ofset boosts digital portfolio with Screen Truepress Jet L350UV+. Photo: courtesy of Screen Graphics and Precision Solutions.

Screen announces that Temiziş Ofset, one of Turkey’s 100 fastest growing companies, has expanded its digital offering with a Screen Truepress Jet L350UV+. Installed at the company’s headquarters in Eskişehir this June, the new digital press is already reported to be helping deliver fast, high-quality print solutions to their customers.

As Numan Gerçekerol, General Manager, Temiziş Ofset, explains: “The combination of the new press’ superior quality with industry-leading print speeds brings a real competitive edge, and puts us in the best possible position to be able to continue surpassing our customers’ expectations and driving growth moving forward. There were a whole host of clever features and automations that also really impressed us and helped make our decision, and the press has definitely not disappointed since it has been up and running.”

As well as print speeds of up to 60 meters per minute, the Screen Truepress Jet L350UV+ offers a specially designed structure which ensures exceptional stability even at top speeds – meaning that the superior quality provided by Screen inkjet technology need never be compromised. For Temiziş, which prides itself on holding ‘absolute customer satisfaction’ at the company’s core, this is one of the greatest benefits of the new addition.

“The print industry is such a remarkably competitive space, in which being ordinary is no longer good enough,” elaborated Gerçekerol. “This investment has afforded us a new flexibility, allowing us to turn around short-run print jobs much more quickly and efficiently, whilst having the confidence that the quality is second-to-none. The new press also enables us to work at 95 percent uptime, which is a big step forward in productivity, and further ensures that our time and effort is being spent in the most effective ways to benefit our customers and move the business forward. It really has opened up a lot of exciting new possibilities for us and our customers.”

Turkish agent, Elektroser, who facilitated the sale, noted that the sale represents an important strategic investment from Temiziş: “The shift towards digital certainly doesn’t appear to be slowing down, and the increasing customer demand in this space means it’s more important than ever for print providers to continue adapting their businesses and seeking out innovative technologies that push boundaries,” comments Öncü Güyer, General Manager.

“With increasing demand, however, comes greater possibilities for printers with advanced systems like Screen’s Truepress Jet L350UV+, which is able to really go above and beyond the industry standard. We are thoroughly looking forward to seeing the array of applications that Temiziş will be able to deliver for its customers with this exciting new addition.”

Source: Company Press Release