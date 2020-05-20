The new Linea SWIR features a cutting-edge InGaAs sensor in a compact package suitable for a variety of applications including food and packaged good inspection, recycling, mineral sorting and solar and silicon wafer inspection

The Linea SWIR camera features a cutting-edge InGaAs sensor. (Credit: Teledyne DALSA)

Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company and global leader in machine vision technology, is pleased to announce its first short-wave infrared (SWIR) line scan camera for machine vision.

The new Linea SWIR features a cutting-edge InGaAs sensor in a compact package suitable for a variety of applications including food and packaged good inspection, recycling, mineral sorting and solar and silicon wafer inspection.

With exceptional responsivity and low noise, this newest Linea SWIR line scan camera allows customers to see their products in a new light. Linea SWIR is a 1k resolution camera with highly responsive 12.5 µm pixels, 40 kHz line rate, cycling mode, programmable I/Os, power over Ethernet (PoE), precision time protocol (PTP), and more.

“The new Linea SWIR will help customers greatly improve the quality of their output,” said Mike Grodzki, Product Manager for the new Linea SWIR. “With the ability to differentiate materials and detect moisture, Linea SWIR will allow customers to more easily identify foreign contaminants in their product stream. And its capacity to image beyond the visible spectrum makes the camera ideal for applications such as food sorting, solar wafer inspection, and consumer packaged goods inspection.”

Key Features:

High responsivity low noise 1k sensor

GigE interface

HDR and Cycling modes

High dynamic range

Programmable I/Os

Selectable 8 or 12 bit output

Flat field correction

ROI support

Source: Company Press Release