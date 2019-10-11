With the Lameplast system, fillers receive pre-made vials that provide a higher level of precision, functionality and quality control compared to blow/fill/seal

Image: Tekni-Plex will present unit dose packaging, latest films, cleanroom bags for pharma, medical device applications at CPHI InnoPack. Photo: courtesy of Monfocus from Pixabay.

The latest in unit dose packaging and films for pharmaceutical and medical device applications will be featured by Tekni-Plex Europe at CPHI InnoPack, November 5-7, Frankfurt, Germany, stand 111G70.

As a result of Tekni-Plex’s recent Lameplast acquisition, the company will be discussing semi-automatic and fully automatic Pentafill™ fill/seal machines for its injection molded unit-dose packaging. This two-step technology provides a benefit-rich alternative to the traditional one-step, blow/fill/seal approach.

With the Lameplast system, fillers receive pre-made vials that provide a higher level of precision, functionality and quality control compared to blow/fill/seal. The vials offer an attractive physical appearance (no burrs), uniform orifice/drug delivery, flexible closure design and printing capability, ability to mold with barrier materials vs. only one material, more uniform wall thickness, and reclosability. Lameplast is known for its injection molding, blow molding and injection blow molding expertise which enables it to produce custom packaging solutions for demanding applications.

Tekni-Plex will also be highlighting its Flexapharm® ultra high-barrier PVDC SBC-coated films for blister packaging, which offer multiple barrier and economic attributes for pharmaceutical applications, as well as its Tekniflex® laminates using Aclar® films.

Also featured on the stand will be cleanroom-produced pharmaceutical and medical flexible packaging bags and other products manufactured by its Beyers Plastics operation. Beyers Plastics offers both bag converting capability, as well as PE blown film extrusion.

