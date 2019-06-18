Packaging materials manufacturer Tekni-Plex has wrapped up the acquisition of three manufacturing facilities from Amcor’s flexible packaging business in the US.

Image: Tekni-Plex intends to boost its business with new acquisitions. Photo: Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay.

The facilities are situated in Madison and Milwaukee of Wisconsin, as well as Ashland of Massachusetts.

Amcor produces sterilisable medical device packaging substrates such as coated and uncoated Tyvek, along with heat-seal and cold-seal coated paper and films, medical grade laminates as well as die-cut lids and labels at the three plants.

The deal was subject to closing of the merger between Amcor and flexible packaging major Bemis which was completed recently.

Tekni-Plex president and CEO Paul Young said: “The acquisition expands our complex packaging solution portfolio for medical device manufacturers, many of whom have been supplied by our Colorite, Natvar and Dunn medical products businesses for decades.

“The acquisition of these three plants also brings us 150 highly qualified and experienced employees who form the backbone of the business. We are happy to welcome them to the Tekni team of 3,000 strong across the world.”

Tekni-Plex said that Amcor manufacturing facilities purchase is the 11th acquisition that it has made in the past five years.

The acquisitions are a part of the firm’s strategy to boost its business though transformative acquisitions and strategic add-ons.

Amcor earlier said that the assets are disposed to resolve certain specific antitrust concerns raised in the US associated with the proposed combination of Amcor and Bemis.

Genstar Capital managing director David Golde said: “Genstar is excited to be sponsoring Tekni-Plex’s acquisition of the Amcor plants, as we continue to focus efforts on expanding our healthcare-related packaging capabilities.”

Recently, Tekni-Plex has exhibited its latest beauty care packaging solutions at China Beauty Expo held from 20-22 May 2019 at Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Tekni-Plex is involved in the development and manufacturing of products for a range of end markets, including medical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, personal care, household and industrial.

Based in Wayne of Pennsylvania, Tekni-Plex has manufacturing sites across eight countries worldwide.