Technoflex had invested in GT-Corr system and new manifold for Langston 196-inch jumbo corrugated post-print machine

Technoflex has upgraded its corrugated post-print machine. (Credit: BFT GROUP)

US-based Technoflex has installed two innovative inking and washup systems from BFT Flexo on Langston 196-inch jumbo corrugated post-print machine at an undisclosed facility.

The company has invested in BFT Flexo’s GT-Corr system, featuring PLC, touch screen, and a new manifold designed to reverse the feed pump, allowing up to 100% recovery of all the ink present in the doctor blade system and the supply lines.

Designed to offer various washup options for complete cleaning of the blade system, ink lines and anilox roller, the GT-Corr system offers options such as ink temperature and viscosity control.

BFT said in a statement: “Based on tests carried out during production changeover, 90 percent of the ink typically lost during washup was recaptured by the BFT GT-Corr and washup water was reduced by 30 percent.”

Corrugated post-print machine provides a return on investment in 10 months

The firm noted that the four-colour corrugated post-print machine, during a simulation with different units, provides a return on investment after only 10 months. It is equipped with chamber doctor blades, 110-inch anilox length, and an average of two changeovers per shift.

The GT-Corr system offers on-screen blade system pressure adjustment as well as blade life tracking.

BFT Flexo official American distributor and Technoflex president Neil Livesey said: “The GT-Corr system was easily installed and our customer was very happy with the results.

“The system has been operational for two weeks with our customer seeing less ink usage and reduced changeover times. I would class this as a perfect compliment to any corrugated post-print machine.”

In 2017, BFT Flexo has introduced new GT series of inking and washing systems to optimise flexographic printing process by reducing consumption.