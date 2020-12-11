The installation of the new production line allows Technipaq to apply proprietary coatings to Tyvek for healthcare product offerings in-house

Technipaq Inc., a leading manufacturer of flexible sterilizable packaging solutions, today announced its investment in one of the industry's most sophisticated air-knife coating machines. As an authorized converter of DuPont Tyvek, the installation of this new production line equips Technipaq with the unique ability to apply proprietary coatings to Tyvek for healthcare product offerings in-house. (Credit: PR Newswire.)

Technipaq, a flexible sterilisable packaging solutions manufacturer, has installed an air-knife coating machine to enhance its existing coating offerings.

The company is an authorised converter of DuPont Tyvek and the latest move allows it to apply proprietary coatings to Tyvek for healthcare product offerings in-house.

The new production line will also expand and improve the company’s Rollstock, Lidstock and Header Bag product offerings and improve levels of customisation.

Technipaq president and CEO Brian Rosenburg said: “Our long-standing mission to consistently deliver increasingly higher quality packaging solutions to our customers is perfectly encapsulated by the addition of such new and innovative coating technology.

“This represents one of the most important, future-forward investments in our 35-plus year history. Simply put, this means more efficient processes and higher-quality products for our customers.”

The new machines, which are designed for continuous coating operation, feature an advanced web-based master control that enables real-time end-to-end monitoring of all production processes.

The other benefits of the production line include increased customisation and flexibility, greater product diversity, and faster delivery.

With over 175,000ft2 of manufacturing and warehouse space, Technipaq is committed to delivering packaging products with good durability and clean peel using DuPont Tyvek products to keep medical equipment and pharmaceuticals sterile throughout their lifecycle.

Rosenburg added: “The collaborative partnerships we share with our customers affords us an intimate understanding of their pain points, as well as insight to emerging needs.

“We make it a top priority to follow through on these learnings with real-world practical solutions. For decades it is a formula that has fueled business growth—for our customers, our partners, and for Technipaq.”

Last year, Technipaq has expanded and enhanced its production capacity with the addition of new printing and pouch fabricating machinery.