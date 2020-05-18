The Komori Lithrone G40 (GL640) press will allow TEAM Concept to better meet the requirements of its growing customers for advanced packaging applications

TEAM Concept Printing has purchased six-colour Komori Lithrone G40 press. (Credit: vixrealitum from Pixabay)

US-based TEAM Concept Printing has invested in six-colour Komori Lithrone G40 (GL640) press to boost its production capabilities.

The six-colour Komori press will help TEAM Concept Printing to better meet the requirements of its growing customers for advanced packaging applications.

TEAM Concept has purchased third Komori press as part of its planned growth strategy

The six-colour press is the third Komori press purchased by TEAM Concept as part of its planned growth strategy.

TEAM Concept Printing founder and CEO Tony Rouse said: “We’ve been positioning the company to make a move like this for the last 18 to 24 months. We looked at the competition to make sure we were making the right decision.

“There’s definitely other great equipment out there; however, our final decision came down to Komori’s culture as a company—just knowing the fiber of who they are and that they are going to stand with us over the long term solidified our choice.”

Komori Lithrone G40 press delivers a maximum printing speed of 16,500 sheets per hour, as well as helps to maintain stable high-speed operation with a wide range of sheet thicknesses from ultrathin to thick sheets.

The system’s asynchronous automatic plate changer (A-APC) enables to improve working efficiency and minimise preparation time.

In addition, the combination of KHS-AI integrated control system and the H-UV/H-UV L (LED) system helps to decrease makeready time, reduce paper waste and minimise printing time without affecting print quality.

Komori sales and marketing senior vice president Jacki Hudmon said: “Working with Tony is always gratifying because he is so enthused about his business and what he can do for his customers.

“We look forward to supporting TEAM Concept as the business grows with the expanded capabilities the GL640 will bring to the company.”

In December 2018, Komori and Siegwerk have jointly launched their newly developed high sensitivity K-Supply UV inks for consistent color print quality, versatility, hardness and eco-friendly performance.