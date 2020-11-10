The PCR collation shrink film comprises 30% of post-consumer plastic resin that is transformed into a recyclable resource

The Integritite 30% post-consumer recycled collation shrink film is made available in several US states. (Credit: TC Transcontinental Packaging)

TC Transcontinental Packaging, a North American flexible packaging firm, has collaborated with The Coca-Cola Company brand AHA Sparkling Water to develop new packaging made of 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic.

Working together with The Coca-Cola Company, TC has provided Integritite 30% PCR collation shrink film for AHA Sparkling Water printed case wrap.

The Integritite PCR collation shrink film comprises 30% of post-consumer plastic resin that is transformed into a recyclable resource.

TC Transcontinental Packaging R&D and sustainability senior vice-president Alex Hayden said that the company’s R&D team developed a collation shrink film that is itself recyclable at store drop off locations. It contains PCR without sacrificing performance, strength and durability.

Hayden said: “We are proud to support The Coca-Cola Company in sourcing flexible packaging with recycled content, to contribute to the establishment of a circular economy for plastics, and to meet our shared Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment signatory vision of a future whereby plastic never becomes waste.”

New packaging to be available in several US states

The new packaging will be available on select Sam’s and BJ’s Club Store shelves in Ohio, Indiana, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi and Delaware.

TC Transcontinental Packaging shrink & extrusion senior vice-president Dustin Dyer said: “By incorporating 30% of PCR resin into our extruded shrink film structures, we’ve introduced a film that is close to par with virgin plastic resin performance, is recyclable at store drop-off locations, looks great on the shelf, and appeals to the consumer’s desire for a cleaner environment.

“The development of a reliable film has taken a great deal of craftsmanship to overcome the challenges of a high-loading of PCR resins.”

In June this year, TC Transcontinental acquired the assets of Canada-based Enviroplast.

Enviroplast is engaged in the recycling of flexible plastics in the province of Québec. It offers advanced recycled resins to customers in Canada, the US, and overseas.