These breakthrough sustainable films are certified BPI (Biodegradable Products Institute) industrial compostable which leaves zero waste, provides an environmentally friendly solution to the popular single serve pod, and responds to the demand for sustainable packaging without sacrificing product freshness, performance and convenience

TC Transcontinental Packaging wins FPA Sustainability Award for its compostable coffee packaging. (Credit: Transcontinental Inc)

TC Transcontinental Packaging is thrilled to announce that it has won the Gold Award for Sustainability in the 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition for the Maxwell House Canada 100% compostable coffee pod lidding and mother bag films.

“At TC Transcontinental, the development of sustainable products is firmly rooted in our long history of social responsibility. This award underscores our leadership position in crafting commercialized, sustainable packaging solutions, and is one of many recognitions for our work in this space including the award-winning recycle ready pouch for loose tea, compostable structure for closed-loop collection, and also compostable whole-bean packaging for coffee. It is gratifying to see how our values of performance, teamwork and innovation have culminated in the development of such an outstanding array of sustainable products,” said Thomas Morin, President of TC Transcontinental Packaging.

This product results from our partnership with Club Coffee, a leading innovator in the rapidly expanding single-serve hot beverage market and the creators of PῧrPod100™, and Kraft Heinz Canada. It demonstrates how collaboration can bring break-through packaging to life and divert waste from landfills with inventive and innovative solutions. The packaging features a circular design with renewable inputs into the materials and a no-separation pod design that ensures easy consumer disposal through the growing number of local food waste collection programs.

As signatories of the Ellen MacArthur foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, this award-winning product shows our commitment to developing sustainable packaging where plastic never becomes waste and reaching our goals whereby, by 2025, all products in our basket are 100% recyclable, compostable, or re-useable.

Source: Company Press Release