TC Transcontinental has acquired Canada-based Enviroplast. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

North American flexible packaging solutions provider TC Transcontinental has acquired the assets of Canada-based Enviroplast for an undisclosed sum.

Enviroplast is engaged in the recycling of flexible plastics in the province of Québec. The company processes and converts more than 2,000 metric tonnes of recyclable materials per year.

Enviroplast offers advanced recycled resins to customers in Canada, the US, and overseas. It is also involved in the handling of all transportation logistics ranging from collection to delivery.

TC Transcontinental will use the acquired equipment to convert plastic waste recovered from sorting facilities and other commercial, industrial, and agricultural sources into recycled plastic granules.

The company’s Recycling Group is said to contribute to TC Transcontinental’s objectives as a signatory of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, including increasing the post-consumer recycled content across its complete portfolio of flexible plastic packaging products.

TC Transcontinental Packaging Recycling Group senior vice president Sylvain Levert said: “This equipment acquisition is part of our goal to vertically integrate the recycling of plastics in our packaging production chain in Canada, the United States and Latin America, ultimately ensuring stable procurement of recycled resin.

“We are proud of this first step and are counting on the collaboration of public and private stakeholders to meet the plastic recycling challenge, and to promote the creation in Québec of a centre of expertise in the circular economy of plastics.”

In January 2020, TC Transcontinental completed the acquisition of Artisan Complete, a provider of point-of-purchase displays and large format printing, for an undisclosed amount.

The deal follows the acquisition of Holland & Crosby by TC Transcontinental in October 2019, as part of its efforts to boost its business in the in-store marketing product printing vertical.