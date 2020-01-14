The acquisition of Artisan Complete forms part of TC Transcontinental’s effort to expand its offering of in-store marketing product printing

TC Transcontinental to acquire Artisan Complete to expand in-store marketing product printing offering. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

TC Transcontinental, a Canadian packaging, commercial printing and speciality media company, has closed the acquisition of Artisan Complete Limited, a provider of point-of-purchase displays and large format printing, for an undisclosed amount.

The deal follows the acquisition of Holland & Crosby by TC Transcontinental in October 2019, as part of its efforts to boost its business in the in-store marketing product printing vertical.

Employing 187 people, Artisan Complete was established in 1971 as a retail marketing agency. It provides in-store display, point of purchase, and point of sale design/printing services for global retailers and brands.

The deal allows TC Transcontinental to provide a broader portfolio of products

TC Transcontinental said that the acquisition will expand its in-store marketing offering. It will also allow the company to provide a broader portfolio of products to its existing and new customers while strengthening its partnerships with major retailers.

TC Transcontinental president and CEO François Olivier said: “Artisan Complete is very well known within the industry and its capabilities will complement TC Transcontinental Printing’s offering in three key areas of in-store marketing, namely promotional point-of-purchase, permanent signage and display/décor.

“It is a great addition to our Printing Sector and we anticipate that our in-store marketing vertical, which now employs approximately 550 employees, will generate revenues of close to $140 million on an annualized basis.

“We are in an excellent position to present our customers with an even broader range of innovative and coveted products and services.”

Artisan Complete president Edwin Lemieux will now continue in his role with the TC Transcontinental Printing team.

Lemieux said: “This transaction marks a turning point for our company as we are joining Canada’s leader in the printing industry.

“We know that TC Transcontinental is firmly committed to maintaining its leadership for the long term and to continue growing its in-store marketing vertical, and this vision is very compelling for our team.”

In November 2020, Hood Packaging has agreed to acquire TC Transcontinental’s paper and woven polypropylene packaging operations in a deal worth $180m.

As per the terms of the deal, Hood Packaging will acquire TC Transcontinental’s paper packaging operations and buildings, including Transcontinental Sibley of Iowa, Transcontinental Hanford of California, Transcontinental Hazleton of Pennsylvania and Transcontinental Tifton of Georgia.