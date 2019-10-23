Including a minimal-impact, air-tight custom glass componentry which maintains product efficacy and complements the airy, elevated quality of the luxury product

Image: Tata Harper Supernaturals 2.0 packaging design by School House. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / School House

School House, the New York-based creative agency known for strategy, creative and perception-defining retail concepts for the world’s most in-demand beauty brands, partnered with Tata Harper to elevate its iconic Supernaturals collection with a packaging experience that translates Tata Harper’s remarkable brand purpose into an unforgettable new brand look for the 100% natural skincare line.

School House undertook a strategic exploration that uncovered simple, powerful truths found in nature that inspired the look and feel of the packaging experience. Including a minimal-impact, air-tight custom glass componentry which maintains product efficacy and complements the airy, elevated quality of the luxury product.

Once unboxed, the yellow coloration, a play on the iconic Tata Harper green silhouette, reveals a tint of iridescent purple as the bottle hits the light, representing the most potent types of plants, whose purple pigments announce the power and ingredients they contain.

Inspired by the original prestige line from the pioneering brand, the packaging features fully custom detailing from bottle to outer shell while simultaneously celebrating the brand’s foundational commitment to sustainability with completely recycled and upcycled materials and a sustainable process.

Tata Harper’s Supernaturals line exists at the nexus of natural product and ultimate luxury and prestige. In considering the repackaging, School House began with a focus on the unboxing experience. The new package invites consumers to pull the internal secondary box out of its shell, revealing recycled vellum printed with text detailing Supernaturals’ process and ingredients. Exposing the product, snug inside a recycled pulp, to air and light.

Through the subtle expression of the brand and a visual identity exploration, School House was able to produce an elegant design, with nuanced componentry, that commands attention and tells the story and strategy of what Supernaturals stands for, translated into an unparalleled process of customer interaction and exploration.

Source: Company Press Release