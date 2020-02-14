Cassel designs and constricts metal detection and x-ray inspection systems for industrial applications

TASI Group has acquired Germany-based Cassel Messtechnik (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

TASI Group has acquired Germany-based Cassel Messtechnik to expand its product inspection and packaging integrity capabilities.

The acquisition of Cassel will allow TASI to strengthen its Packaging Integrity segment, which includes ALPS Inspection, Sepha, and Bonfiglioli Engineering.

Cassel Messtechnik founder Cord Cassel said: “Cassel has experienced strong growth and was looking for the right strategic partner to help take the business to the next level.

“I feel confident that an alliance with TASI will not only reinforce our current position but will help strengthen and grow our presence in our key industries.”

Based in Hannover, Cassel is involved in the designing and development of metal detection and x-ray inspection systems for industrial applications.

Cassel systems can be used in multiple industries, including food, pharma, nonwoven, plastic, forestry, rubber, transformer boards, wood panel boards and mining.

The firm, which has more than 60 employees, offers manufacturers with testing equipment required for quality control and protect consumer goods.

The company provides its products under three categories, including metal detectors and X-Rays for contamination inspection, as well as check weighers for weight inspection.

In the food segment, the company’s solutions are used for quality control and contamination Detection for packaged and unpackaged food.

TASI Packaging Integrity president Kris Fairﬁeld said: “We are not only welcoming more than 60 talented colleagues to the Packaging Integrity team and the greater TASI Group family, but we are also strengthening and expanding our innovative solutions portfolio to the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and building materials markets by oﬀering a complete line of metal detectors and packaging x-ray machines.”

