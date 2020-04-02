Meese supplies advanced plastic products for industries such as laundry, recycling and material handling

Tank Holding has acquired rotational moulder Meese. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

North American company Tank Holding has acquired rotational moulder Meese for an undisclosed sum.

Meese supplies advanced plastic products for industries such as laundry, recycling, material handling, and recreation, in addition to emerging industries such as e-scrap, agriculture, fishing, and manufacturing.

Meese designs and manufactures bulk laundry and linen carts, material handling bins and containers. It also produces a variety of other products such as recycling bins and recreational products.

Meese parent company Tingue Brown CEO David Tingue said: “Tank Holding is the ideal partner to help Meese achieve the team’s long-term growth objectives, and will enable the Tingue Brown organization to refocus our business on other strategic interests.”

The Meese complements the Tank’s other recent acquisition Chemtainer, which has a significant presence in the laundry linen and broader material handling market.

The deal included the acquisition of two rotational moulding facilities situated in Madison of Indiana and Ashtabula of Ohio.

Tank said that Meese is the 10th acquisition in the last 16 months, and further expands its portfolio of products to serve different markets via multiple distribution channels.

Tank Holding CEO Greg Wade said: “Meese represents an important part of Tank Holding’s overall growth strategy, which is to establish leading positions in markets that are adjacent to our legacy core business, where we can leverage our industry knowledge and expertise to create greater value for our customers.”

Tank is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of polyethylene tank and container products,

The company also manufactures products such as intermediate bulk containers, insulated material handling bins, refuse containers, and speciality pallets.

Norwesco, Snyder Industries, Bonar Plastics, Bushman, Chemtainer and Stratis Pallets are the business units of Tank, which is owned by Olympus Partners.

With around 850 employees across North America, Tank operates 34 manufacturing plant locations.

