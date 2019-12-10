Tags & Labels Printing uses the press to carry out prototyping and sampling work including printing on a variety of synthetics

Image: Tags & Labels Printing invests in Heidelberg’s Versafire EP digital packaging solution. Photo: courtesy of Heidelberg USA.

US-based Tags & Labels Printing has purchased Versafire EP printer from industrial press manufacturer Heidelberg for short-run packaging.

Commissioned recently, the press allows the firm to carry out prototyping and sampling work including printing on a variety of synthetics, and printing up to 13” x 27.5” sheets.

Tags & Labels Printing marketing and sales director Lisa Appelbaum said: “We could only find digital equipment that was allowing us to print up to 16-point board.

“Once we heard about the Versafire EP having the capability to support 24-point stock, we knew it would be right up our alley.”

Versafire EP press is capable of printing at 4,800 x 2,400 dpi

Capable of printing at 4,800×2,400 dpi and with a new toner formula, the Versafire EP press features a variety of advanced technologies including the high-precision inline registration designed to actively controls every sheet.

Appelbaum added: “The Versafire EP is opening the doors for us to be competitive in the market with our price and turnaround times.

“The quality from the Versafire EP gives us another advantage – it’s almost identical to offset. It also prints consistently from sheet to sheet while also allowing us to match colors, so that we can quickly print repetitive work for our customers.”

Tags & Labels Printing, which operates 10,000ft² factory located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, had earlier purchased Heidelberg’s Speedmaster SM 52 and Printmaster QM 46 machines.

Recently, US-based wholesale company Riddle Press has purchased Versafire EP printer from Heidelberg to boost its operations.

The machine purchased by Riddle Press is based on the platform of the Versafire CP and the Prinect DFE enables print production to be automated and standardised for efficiency, greater transparency, and faster job flow.

Along with the Versafire EP and Prinect, the wholesale company also has a Heidelberg Suprasetter and uses Heidelberg Saphira Consumables.

The machine can produce 115 or 135 A4 pages per minute and can process papers up to 470 g/m².