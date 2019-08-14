The films include polylactic acid Nativia D813 biodegradable I-IML film and ultra-clear floatable Shape360 TDS low-density shrink sleeve label film

Image: Taghleef Industries has unveiled bio-based and biodegradable films. Photo: courtesy of Taghleef Industries Group.

Taghleef Industries (Ti), is pleased to announce that they will be attending Labelexpo Europe 2019, from September 24 to 27 in Brussels. Located in Hall 5 Booth C40, Ti will be presenting their new sustainable film solutions to the labels community.

NATIVIA D813 is the first bio-based and biodegradable I-IML film on the market and complements Ti’s wide range of IML BoPP films. This PLA (polylactic acid) film is designed to run on reel-to-sheet offset printing machines, achieving good printing speed and excellent ink adhesion. These features make NATIVIA D813 a unique film that meets the growing demand for bioplastic-based containers that can be decorated with I-IML technology.

Another film that meets the principles of Circular Economy is the ultra-clear floatable SHAPE360 TDS. This low-density TD shrink sleeve label film minimizes the impact on PET recycling systems and reduces the weight of the label. The exceptional shrink curve guarantees up to 65% shrinkage, offering the freedom to fully decorate containers in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, and the potential for 360° eye-catching label graphics.

Ti has enlarged its pressure sensitive label (PSL) portfolio with an innovative range of BBP-free top coated films with extra features to enhance film performance. One of these is PPGP, a multilayer film that has a proprietary skin providing highly compatible and superior PSA receptivity. Ti’s top coating ensures excellent print performance and superior graphics utilizing a variety of printing processes. PPGP is an integrated product designed for repositionable, removable, or ultra-removable applications.

At Labelexpo Europe 2019, Ti will share programs that support sustainability and the Circular Economy including the use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content and non-fossil raw material sources. Taghleef invites customers, brand owners, retailers, and all stakeholders in the value chain to join in the discussion on the future of plastic packaging.

Source: Company Press Release