Taco Bell, an American chain of fast-food restaurants, has unveiled plans to make consumer-facing packaging recyclable, compostable or reusable consumer-facing by 2025 across the world.

Taco Bell will place recycling and composting bins across its restaurants

The fast-food restaurant chain will use recycling and composting bins at all of its restaurants, as part of the sustainable measures.

It will also remove infrastructure permits and PFAS, Phthalates and BPA from all consumer-facing packaging materials.

Taco Bell CEO Mark King said: “It’s no secret that Taco Bell marches to the beat of its own drum, and we provide our fans with unexpected experiences year after year. From the Doritos Locos Taco to the Taco Bell Hotel, we want to continue to lead in creativity on our menus, in our restaurants and beyond.

“As Taco Bell expands its footprint, our responsibility to drive positive impact increases. Our business growth in the last decade has positioned us to create change for good and implement creative solutions for our planet, our people and our food. We’re excited to shake things up and make 2020 even more about what matters most: our purpose.”

The fast-food restaurant is also planning to provide paid sick time for all corporate-owned restaurant employees, as well as intends to test a $100,000 salary for managers of company-owned restaurants in select markets.

Also, the firm aims to provide easy and accessible vegetarian options across the world.

