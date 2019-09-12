The new Screen Truepress Jet L350UV+LM delivers print speeds of up to 60m per minute

Image: Syseam has purchased Screen Truepress Jet L350UV+LM press. Photo: courtesy of Screen Graphics and Precision.

Spanish label specialist Syseam has invested in Screen Truepress Jet L350UV+LM press to boost its printing capability.

Truepress Jet L350UV+LM has been purchased by Syseam to meet increased label safety demands, in addition to reducing product lead times.

Syseam production director Jaume Rafols said: “Delivering industry-leading production speeds, the SCREEN Truepress Jet L350UV+LM ensures that we can complete jobs faster than ever before.

“With the ability to increase our throughput, we can now meet current and future customer needs in terms of quality, production time and regulations such us, EuPIA Swiss Ordinance or Nestle Guidance, with much less pressure.”

Truepress Jet L350UV+LM UV inkjet label press provides expanded colour gamut including orange ink

Truepress Jet L350UV+LM UV inkjet label press, which is an updated version of the Truepress inkjet printer, will provide an expanded colour gamut including orange ink along with the C, M, Y, K set and white ink.

Featuring an advanced Screen inkjet printhead technology, the new Truepress holds the capacity to deliver print speeds of up to 60m per minute.

The Truepress Jet L350UV+LM features newly developed nitrogen purge mechanism. The oxygen will inhibit the UV ink curing.

The chill roller has been added to the new press to expand versatility and flexibility of material types that can be supported, including thin and heat-sensitive film, helping to increase the range of packaging and label applications that can be printed.

Screen’s Spain reseller Santiago Pérez said: “Syseam is a perfect example of how print providers can continue strong growth using SCREEN business-enhancing solutions. We’re delighted that it is the first Spanish company to invest in the L350UV+LM and we see exciting times ahead for the business!”

