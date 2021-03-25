Fully automated system offers highest hygienic standards and reproducibility throughout the entire process

The fully automated SVP Essential process system offers highest hygienic standards and reproducibility throughout the entire process. (Credit: Syntegon Technology GmbH)

Syntegon Technology has launched the new SVP Essential, a cost-efficient version of its proven Pharmatec SVP process systems for the production of small-volume liquid pharmaceuticals. This portfolio expansion is the response to current industry requirements: “Pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly relying on shorter delivery times for their equipment,” says Stephan Hüttner, Head of Engineering Process Systems at Syntegon’s Pharmatec product brand in Dresden. “Thanks to the SVP Essential’s standardized modular design, we can supply our customers with a fully automated, ready-to-use system in just six months.”

“With the Essential version of the SVP, both start-ups and pharmaceutical manufacturers in price-sensitive markets benefit from the highest quality ‘made in Germany’. We have pre-developed a series of functional modules that can be assembled in a modular system. This reduces the engineering effort and ultimately delivery time,” says Hüttner. With a maximum of two tanks and volume sizes of 50 to 1,000 liters, the SVP Essential is particularly suited for the production of simple parenterals such as analgesics or insulin, as well as generic drugs.

The compact system is supplied as a “package unit” with a technology skid in the clean room, enabling customers to easily install it independently. The Syntegon experts merely carry out the commissioning on site. Even with the basic version of the SVP, Syntegon relies on state-of-the-art, fully tested automation technology. “Customers receive a fully automated, completely closed system with reproducible cleaning and sterilization. This way we ensure maximum process safety,” Hüttner explains.

The immediately available SVP Essential completes Syntegon’s Pharmatec SVP portfolio. The company has been offering highly modular and flexible solutions for small-volume liquid pharmaceuticals for 20 years. “Our larger SVP systems with up to five tanks can be easily expanded to include customer-specific isolator systems. Thanks to their sophisticated containment flap system, they are suitable for processing toxic substances up to OEB5 – and are currently used to produce the urgently needed Covid-19 vaccines,” says Hüttner. Pharmaceutical companies benefit not only from the reliable quality of the SVP process systems, but also from Syntegon’s many years of experience in equipment qualification and validation, as well as the international Syntegon service network.

Source: Company Press Release