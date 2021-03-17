Synova's patented thermochemical recycling technology closes the gap in the plastic supply chain, by taking dirty and mixed plastic waste and breaking it down to its basic building blocks, such as olefin monomers and co-products, to produce circular plastics

Synova and Technip Energies announce strategic partnership in advanced plastic recycling technology. (Credit: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay)

Synova and Technip Energies announce they have entered into a joint development and cooperation agreement to commercialize Synova’s advanced plastic waste-to-olefins technology, in conjunction with Technip Energies’ steam cracking technology.

Synova’s patented thermochemical recycling technology closes the gap in the plastic supply chain, by taking dirty and mixed plastic waste and breaking it down to its basic building blocks, such as olefin monomers and co-products, to produce circular plastics. The process has a low carbon footprint and displaces the need for virgin polymers, in addition to reducing the need for intensive plastic waste sorting.

The technology was invented by the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO), an independent Dutch research organization that, amongst others, develops technology relevant to the Circular Economy and Energy Transition. Together with Synova, the technology has been further developed, tested and piloted over a 15-year span.

Technip Energies brings its expertise in hydrocarbon treatment and purification, along with its unmatched experience in design, construction and upgrading steam cracker units to this partnership with Synova. The company will cooperate with Synova in the optimization and improvement of the plastic recycling technology.

“Chemical recycling is going to be a big business, and we have a technological advantage in the race”, said Van Morris, CEO of Synova. “Partnering with Technip Energies brings the expertise, skill and reputation to achieve the last mile of commercialization and allow this technology to provide a path to a more sustainable future.”

Stan Knez, Senior Vice-President Technip Energies Process Technology, stated: “Technip Energies is founded on the vision of accelerating the energy transition for a better tomorrow. This partnership with Synova supports our vision by providing consumers, manufacturers and plastic producers a circular economy route, using recycled monomers from end-of-life plastic waste. The symbiotic coupling of the Technip Energies steam cracker knowledge and Synova technology provides a comprehensive offering.”

The result of the strategic partnership will provide a unique waste-to-olefins solution, reducing carbon dioxide emissions and end-of-life plastic pollution by closing the loop in support of a circular economy. The approach gives consumer goods manufacturers a way to achieve recycled content targets, as well as the continued use of current packaging materials now that there is a process to recycle them.

Source: Company Press Release