The new containers vacuum-insulated food containers include S’well Eats and S’nack by S’well

Image: S'well new food containers. Photo: courtesy of S'well.

S’well, known for creating the original fashion hydration accessory, has entered its next phase of bringing style, innovation and joy to sustainable living through the launch of vacuum-insulated food containers: S’well Eats and S’nack by S’well.

S’well Eats integrates signature S’well patterns with unique product design to provide versatile performance and convenience for consumers looking to eat on the go, while using less single-use plastic. Made with triple-layer insulation, the food-grade stainless steel, exterior bowl of S’well Eats keeps food hot or cold for longer periods of time. The microwavable and freezer-friendly interior prep bowl nests neatly inside for leak-proof travel and added versatility in use. From homemade soups to chilled salads, to decadent desserts and weekly food prep, S’well Eats lets you take your food wherever you go. The durable and top-rack, dishwasher-safe options come in five beautiful designs and colors, can be used separately or together, and are available in 21.5-ounce/16-ounce and 14-ounce/10-ounce sizes.

“When S’well launched in 2010, it was with a mission to rid the world of plastic bottles by developing a reusable bottle that worked harder and looked better than anything else on the market,” said Sarah Kauss, founder and CEO of S’well. “Our mission continues to expand with our foray into the food category, allowing us to offer consumers more ways to enjoy an active lifestyle, while helping minimize single-use plastic consumption.”

Additionally, S’well is extending the whimsy of S’ip by S’well hydration accessories with the introduction of S’nack by S’well – stylish, tote-able food containers for breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in-between. Available in a 24-ounce size with a fold-down handle and a 10-ounce size that nests neatly inside the larger container for easy storage, S’nack by S’well is made of vacuum-insulated, double-walled, food-grade stainless steel and comes in 11 different colors and designs.

“We know customers are looking for a reusable container that makes meal prep easier and eating on the go more enjoyable,” added Kauss. “S’well Eats and S’nack by S’well help fill these needs with added style and performance, helping individuals of all ages create healthy habits for themselves and the environment.”

Source: Company Press Release