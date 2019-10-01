Premium Print 2.0 technology has been part of Ardagh’s range of can finishes since 2016

Image: Swedish Cider has launched new älska fruit cider variants in Ardagh’s super-HD print cans. Photo: courtesy of Ardagh Group.

The Swedish Cider Company has introduced new variants of its älska fruit cider range in Ardagh’s 33cl cans, which are designed using Premium Print 2.0 technology.

Since 2016, the Premium Print 2.0 has been part of Ardagh’s range of can finishes.

The Swedish Cider is already providing two flavours in the älska range, including Raspberry and Wild Strawberry & Elderflower, in cans with a new updated look. It is also now providing newcomers such as Blood Orange, Cranberry & Cinnamon and Winter Spiced Plum & Apple in new cans.

Ardagh produces 33cl cans using Premium Print 2.0 technology

Ardagh’s Premium Print 2.0 technology has been used for each of the designs to provide a sharp and clean aesthetic appearance. It helped to neatly reference the freshness of the fruits that flavour the all-natural drinks.

The Swedish Cider communication head, product developer and brand manager Synne Nyland said: “We wanted the design to reflect this, and consequently we chose Premium Print 2.0 as it enables us to have photo-real fruits printed on the cans – so our customers get the whole package: premium drink and premium design.”

The laser-engraved plate technology will be used to create a high-definition appearance. It also enables to render crispest-possible graphics in better colour at up to 60 lines per cm.

To meet specific requirements of the customers, Ardagh’s in-house graphics team provide an end-to-end graphics process, including artwork and ink development, reprographics and plate making.

For making and assessment of test cans, Ardagh manages print proofing machines in multiple locations across Europe.

Ardagh worked closely with Nyland to provide accurate perfection in line and colour to Swedish Cider’s new products.

Ardagh Group European metal beverage division sales director Dirk Schwung said: “We did a 2-day print proofing session with Synne and the Swedish Cider Company team to make sure everything was absolutely spot-on, and we are all delighted with the superb result.”

