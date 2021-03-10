Vista Graphic Communications is a printing and packaging solutions manufacturer focused on highly customized folding cartons and micro flute packaging

Supremex announces the bolt-on acquisition of Vista Graphic Communications. (Credit: Capri23auto from Pixabay)

Supremex Inc. (“Supremex” or the “Company”) (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, today announces the bolt-on acquisition of Vista Graphic Communications, LLC (“Vista”), an Indianapolis, Indiana based provider of print and folding carton packaging.

“This turn-key operation brings us closer to our growing e-commerce customer base in the U.S. and provides us with much needed print and converting capacity to meet existing and growing demand for our customized patent-protected e-commerce packaging solutions,” said Stewart Emerson, President & CEO of Supremex. “Vista is strategically located, employs a skilled workforce, and with modest planned equipment additions we can quickly build a fully-integrated e-commerce packaging hub.”

Vista Graphic Communications, LLC (“Vista”) is a printing and packaging solutions manufacturer focused on highly customized folding cartons and micro flute packaging.

The Company was founded by Tim Rolfsen in 1985, runs two full production lines, including 40″ litho presses, die-cutting and gluing, and serves clients primarily in the medical, dental and publishing markets.

Source: Company Press Release