Supply Chain Services seeks to expand its offerings through new acquisition. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Supply Chain Services, a premier provider of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) and factory automation solutions, has closed the acquisition of Dasco Label, a US-based custom labels provider.

Dasco Label is engaged in manufacturing and product ID labelling, wire and cable identification, and hospital lab identification as well as UL/CSA approved labelling material and circuit board and rating plate labels.

Serving healthcare, laboratory, retail, and warehouse/distribution industries across North America, Dasco also serves as the distributor for several national brand products including industrial labels, thermal printers, barcode scanners, label dispensers, and label software.

Acquisition to expand Supply Chain Services’ product offerings

Supply Chain Services expects the acquisition of Dasco to expand its product offerings and provide an enhanced range of technology and customised solutions to its customers. Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Sole Source Capital managing partner David Fredston said: “Dasco is a valuable addition to Supply Chain Services’ product and service portfolio and we are pleased to welcome them to the Sole Source Capital family.

“Strategic growth is a core component of our investment strategy for the Company and Dasco adds attractive complementary product lines, further bolstering its impressive asset base.

“Leveraging our team’s strong sourcing capabilities, we have been able to continue to carry out our recession resistant investment strategy to drive growth across our portfolio, despite a difficult and dislocated market, and the addition of Dasco to Supply Chain Services is a testament to the hard work of our team.”

Supply Chain Services, a portfolio company of private equity firm Sole Source Capital, delivers automated data collection solutions.