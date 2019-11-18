GPAP harnesses the convening power of the World Economic Forum to bring together governments, businesses and civil society in the transition toward a circular economy for plastics.

Image: Suntory is taking part in a global partnership to combat plastic pollution. Photo: courtesy of RitaE from Pixabay.

Suntory Group today announced that it has joined the Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP), a global platform that works to effectively and sustainably reduce plastic waste and pollution around the world. This partnership will help Suntory be part of a more sustainable society while also exercising dynamic leadership in the transformation to a circular, post-carbon world.

“In alignment with our corporate philosophy, ‘To create harmony with people and nature,’ and our promise to stakeholders, ‘Mizu To Ikiru’ (‘living with water’), the Suntory Group promotes global sustainability management throughout all levels of the company,” said Takeshi Niinami, CEO of Suntory Holdings. “This includes the recent creation of the company’s plastic policy, where Suntory will transition to producing fully sustainable plastic bottles globally by 2030 through switching to recycled or plant-based materials. By joining GPAP, we are able to foster a better public-private sector collaboration and contribute to a more sustainable society. We continue to devote ourselves to technological developments and look for ways to lead our peers in the resolution of global issues.”

“By joining the Global Plastic Action Partnership, Suntory is taking on an important and substantial leadership role in the fight against plastic pollution both regionally and globally” said Kristin Hughes, GPAP Director and Member of the Executive Committee at the World Economic Forum. “As a giant in the food and beverage industry and one of the most influential brands in the Asia-Pacific, Suntory’s adoption of sustainable plastic policy signals a clear commitment to sustainability and accountability that is being heard across the region. Many others in the consumer products space will be looking to Suntory for a successful model of how a leading business can integrate sustainability into its supply chains, promote the shift toward a circular plastics economy and leave a lasting, positive impact on the environment.”

GPAP, a global alliance co-founded by a coalition of public and private allies, harnesses the convening power of the World Economic Forum to bring together governments, businesses and civil society in the transition toward a circular economy for plastics. Its diverse network of members includes the governments of the United Kingdom and Canada, influential companies and investors, expert researchers and civil society organizations. In addition to fostering exchange, collaboration and scaling of solutions at the global and regional levels, GPAP is initiating pilot partnerships with the governments of Indonesia, Ghana and Vietnam to address projects at the national level.

Source: Company Press Release