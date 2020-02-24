The HP Indigo 6r digital press will help digitally print labels and flexible packaging with unlimited designs

HP Indigo 6r digital press at Sundance facility in Orlando (Credit: PRNewswire / SunDance)

Multi-channel print and marketing company SunDance has invested in HP Indigo 6r digital press to boost its production capabilities.

The HP Indigo 6r digital press has been developed to digitally print labels and flexible packaging with unlimited designs, as well as a broader colour gamut and speciality finishes such as soft-touch lamination and 3D UV coatings, to better reflect brands in the marketplace.

HP Indigo 6r digital press features variable data technology

The digital press is provided with variable data technology, which enables SunDance to print variable data, variable images and QR codes under a security solution or track-and-trace programme.

With the support of variable data printing, the brands can build personalised marketing campaigns or conduct promotions for target audiences, markets and regions.

According to SunDance, digital printing serves as a cost-effective method to print short-run labels for multiple designs, languages, product lines and testing.

The HP Indigo 6r digital press is also suitable for the printing of flexible packaging, which can be used in multiple markets such as food, beauty and health.

The flexible packaging can also be used for different products such as pills, bars, gels, powders, and creams. Its air-tight seal and unlimited designs help create multiple promotional chances for brands.

Various benefits offered by HP Indigo 6r digital press comprise widest digital colour gamut, brand protection and security solutions, print on any substrate and speciality finishes.

The HP digital press will also help SunDance to enhance its workflow efficiency by increasing production capacity, minimising setup costs and reducing turnaround times.

SunDance president JohnHenry Ruggieri said: “We’re excited to start offering labels and flexible packaging to better serve our customers, which is why we chose the HP Indigo 6 Digital Press to ensure top-quality service and results.

“With our new press and dedicated label reps, customers will receive the print and service quality they’ve come to expect from SunDance.”

Last month, SunDance purchased Zünd G3 Digital Cutter, which will help the company to improve the quality of packaging, marketing materials and signage.