Sun Paper’s Beihai mill will have pulp and paper capacity of 3.5 million tonnes annually

Sun Paper’s new greenfield mill in Beihai, China. (Credit: Valmet)

Guangxi Sun Paper has selected Finnish firm Valmet to supply cooking and fiberline for its new greenfield mill in Beihai, China.

The pulp mill will be equipped to have a capacity of 800,000 air dried tonnes per year of bleached hardwood kraft pulp. It will have pulp and paper capacity of 3.5 million tonnes annually.

Sun Paper vice general manager Yanjun Cao said: “Our overall target of the project is to build a world-class mill. We wanted to choose advanced and reliable technology that has little impact on the environment at the same time as it performs with high quality and efficiency and has low operating costs.

“We chose Valmet because they met our goals well in this project. We have also had good collaboration in all previous projects.”

Valmet to deliver main equipment and process design for continuous cooking

Under the contract, Valmet will be responsible for the delivery of main equipment and process design for continuous cooking, deknotting, screening, brown stock washing, oxygen delignification, and three stage elementally chlorine free (ECF) bleaching.

The scope of the contract also includes corresponding spare parts and site services.

Valmet fiber processing business unit senior sales manager Eva Engelfeldt said: “The cooking and fiberline will feature leading process technology, including the latest developments in our continuous cooking technology, to reach excellent efficiency in energy and raw material utilization.

“A high end-product quality with low effluent flows and high environmental performance will be secured with the latest generation of TwinRoll wash presses throughout the fiberline in combination with Valmet´s screening, oxygen and bleaching technology.”

In April 2020, Valmet was awarded a contract to supply a fine paper making line with an extensive scope and a recovery boiler for Sun Paper’s Beihai mill.

Under the contract, Valmet will deliver a complete fine paper making line (PM 1) from stock preparation to parent roll handling and two winders with related air, chemical and process systems.